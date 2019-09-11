Former Maharashtra minister Harshvardhan Patil joins BJP

Former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Harshavardhan Patil joined the BJP here on Wednesday. Patil joined the BJP at an event in south Mumbai, in presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Patil, a four-time MLA from Indapur in Pune district, lost the 2014 Assembly elections by a slender margin to the NCPs Dattatrey Bharne. The Congress and NCP had contested those elections separately. He had supported NCP MP Supriya Sule to ensure her victory from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat this year in the hope that the Sharad Pawar-led party would back his candidacy in the upcoming Assembly polls from Indapur, a segment of the Baramati Lok Sabha seat..

