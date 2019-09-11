AAP appoints US-based Sreekanth Kocharlakota as overseas unit co-convenor

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday appointed Sreekanth Kocharlakota, a US-based key party volunteer, as the co-convenor of its overseas wing to strengthen its support base. The AAP said in a statement that Kocharlakota, currently living in Los Angeles, has been associated with the party since its inception.

He has been instrumental in strengthening the AAP in the US and worked extensively to engage and spread the message of good governance during Punjab and Delhi elections, party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said. "In the last 5 years, he has travelled various cities in the US to strengthen our base and build strong teams in these cities. Apart from that, Sreekanth has also volunteered in Delhi during MCD elections and continues to help on ground in Delhi as and when required," Bhardwaj said in the statement.

