Indore: `closing time of bars can be extended if people want'

Madhya Pradesh Commercial Tax Minister Brijendra Singh Rathore said on Wednesday that decision on allowing pubs and bars here to operate beyond midnight would be taken as per people's wishes. Citing law and order issues, the police authorities have been opposed to pubs and bars in Indore operating beyond 12 midnight.

"I will talk to people to find out whether they want the night closing time of pubs and bars to be extended. If people's sentiment favors extending the time, we will consider it," Rathore told reporters here. He had summoned a report from the local excise department on the complaints about pubs and bars being open till late in the night, the minister added.

"At present, it is not legally permissible to keep pubs and bars in the city open beyond midnight. Action will be taken against those who defy the rule," he added. The people of the city must also think about what kind of culture is developing about late-night drinking at pubs and bars, Rathore said.

In August, Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchivardhan Mishra had written to the Assistant Excise Commissioner of Indore district on the issue. Pubs and bars operating till late create law and order issues and endanger women's safety, and also tarnish the city's cultural image, she had said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)