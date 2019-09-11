TRS aiming at big win in coming municipal polls: Rama Rao

The ruling TRS in Telangana was aiming to score an emphatic win in the coming municipal polls, partys working president and Minister K T Rama Rao said on Wednesday. Rao, who held a meeting with the partys general secretaries and state secretaries, said TRS had emerged as one of the strong parties in the country with a membership of 60 lakh, he said.

The party would take the state governments programmes to people on the back of its organisational strength, he said, according to TRS sources. The party wanted to ensure an emphatic victory in the coming municipal elections, he said and directed the MLAs to ensure coordination with the local party functionaries towards achieving goal.

TRS has achieved a massive victory in the rural local body polls held recently, winning all Zilla Parishad chairperson posts. PTI SJR VS VS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)