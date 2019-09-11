'We'll see what happens,' Trump says about possible easing of Iran sanctions

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday left open the possibility the United States could ease sanctions on Iran, adding he believes Iran wants to strike a deal with Washington on its nuclear program.

"We'll see what happens," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about the possibility the United States would ease up on its "maximum pressure" campaign.

