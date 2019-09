Zimbabwe's first president, Robert Mugabe, will be buried "sometime next week", a family spokesman told Reuters on Thursday.

Leo Mugabe, the late president's nephew, said the burial ceremony would be private. Robert Mugabe died six days ago in Singapore.

