BJP to observe 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 to mark PM's birthday

The BJP will observe 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a senior leader said on Thursday. During this week-long drive, the party's leaders and workers will carry out various welfare activities, especially among the poor, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said at a press conference.

Last year too, the party had celebrated Modi's birthday, which falls on September 17, as Seva Saptah. The Seva Saptah celebrations will begin with party chief Amit Shah and working president J P Nadda visiting AIIMS in the national capital and distributing fruits among patients.

