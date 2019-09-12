International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

BJP to observe 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 to mark PM's birthday

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 12-09-2019 16:03 IST
BJP to observe 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 to mark PM's birthday

The BJP will observe 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a senior leader said on Thursday. During this week-long drive, the party's leaders and workers will carry out various welfare activities, especially among the poor, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said at a press conference.

Last year too, the party had celebrated Modi's birthday, which falls on September 17, as Seva Saptah. The Seva Saptah celebrations will begin with party chief Amit Shah and working president J P Nadda visiting AIIMS in the national capital and distributing fruits among patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019