Abrogation of Article 370 has empowered panchayats in J-K: Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the abrogation Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 has empowered the grassroots democracy as the central funds for the development will now go directly to the panchayats. This was conveyed by Singh when a delegation of Panch and Sarpanch met him here.

With the abrogation of Article 370, the panchayats have been given autonomy and thus been empowered, he said. The Union minister of state in the PMO said the decision to abrogate Article 370 has uplifted the morale of grassroots level leaders in the state.

Singh said now the grant issued by the central government will directly go the panchayats, which in turn will lead to their development. He said they are the leaders elected from the far-flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir and their opinion about the decision matters a lot for the development of these areas.

While interacting with the minister, the sarpanch said they stand with the decision of the government. They conveyed that now they feel more empowered with autonomy and financial powers.

The delegation said the direct financial powers will empower them to take the decision for the benefit of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. They said that it will help in the areas of health and education sector, among others.

The minister said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also interacted with them recently to under the ground situation. He said some people with vested interests have tried to spread misinformation about the decision of the government.

These leaders are helpful for the government to understand the ground situation, he said. Singh said the government is holding discussions with different groups belonging to Jammu and Kashmir on a regular basis.

He said the meetings are being held with various groups including students and other leaders. He assured that the government is committed to the development of people of Jammu and Kashmir and will make all efforts to ensure that.

