Smriti Irani visits Amethi, meets Army chief

Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the premises of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district. The union minister of women and child development later met Army chief General Vipin Rawat and Lt Gen P Krishnana at the premises of CRPF group centre in Trishundi on Ayodhya-Allahabad highway.

Sources said Irani discussed with the Army chief local and other issues, including preparations for recruitment in Army at the Trishundi centre where youths from nine districts will be taking part. Irani, who is on a tour of her constituency, also felicitated 'Asha' or community health workers during a programme organised at the Jawahar Navoday Vidyalaya in Gauriganj.

