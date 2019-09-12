SP to sing Mahatma Gandhi's favourite 'bhajans' on Oct 2

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday said it will organise a programme in the state capital on October 2 to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and sing his favourite 'bhajans' to propagate his ideology of truth, non-violence and harmony. "Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has decided to hold a programme at Gandhiji statue in Lucknow on Oct 2, in which his favourite bhajans, including 'raghupat raghav raja ram' will be chanted," SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said.

Besides these, the national anthem and "sare jahan se accha" will also be sung during the program, he said, adding that Yadav himself will be present. About the objective of the programme, Chowdhury said, "Gandhiji believed in the ideology of truth, non-violence and social harmony in the country and honour for labour. We will remember him and work towards making a country he had dreamt of."

The present scenario in the country is very bad and divisive politics is running the social fabric, the party spokesperson claimed. "There is no law and order in the state, all sections of the society are depressed due to faulty and divisive policies of the government," he added.

