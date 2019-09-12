UK government downplays its own stark no-deal Brexit warning

The British government is insisting its assessment that there could be food and medicine shortages, gridlock at ports and riots in the streets if there is a no-deal Brexit is a worst-case scenario, not what is likely to happen. The stark picture of disruption represents the government's "reasonable worst case scenario" for leaving the European Union on October 31 without a divorce agreement The government was forced to publish the document late Wednesday after lawmakers demanded it.

Opposition politicians say the "Operation Yellowhammer" document — the government's code name for its Brexit preparations — shows Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reckless to consider leaving the EU without a deal. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Thursday that "we are spending the money on doing lots of things to mitigate those assumptions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)