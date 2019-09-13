International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UPDATE 1-Trump willing to meet again with North Korean leader

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 13-09-2019 03:55 IST
UPDATE 1-Trump willing to meet again with North Korean leader

US President Donald Trump. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday he would be willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to resume denuclearization talks at some point later this year.

Trump's comments as he left the White House followed North Korea saying on Monday it was willing to restart talks with the U.S. later this month. Policy analysts say Trump's removal of John Bolton, his national security adviser, earlier this week could help U.S. efforts to revive the talks but will not make Washington's aim of persuading Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons any easier.

Trump and Kim have met three times since June 2018.

Also Read: Donald Trump gets statue in wife's homeland of Slovenia

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019