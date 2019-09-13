International Development News
Development News Edition
Spain's Podemos leader says he still hopes for last minute government deal

Reuters Madrid
Updated: 13-09-2019 16:39 IST
Spain's Podemos leader says he still hopes for last minute government deal

Image Credit: Flickr

The leader of Spain's far-left Unidas Podemos Pablo Iglesias said on Friday that he still hopes for a last-minute government deal with the Socialists.

Without a deal, his party will not back Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez's bid to be confirmed as prime minister, Iglesias told La Sexta television.

If a government is not sworn in by Sept.23, there will be parliamentary elections on Nov.10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Spain
