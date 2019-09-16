International Development News
Trump to meet with India, Australia leaders in U.S. next week

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 16-09-2019 04:00 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet next week with the leaders of India and Australia at events in Texas and Ohio to promote trade and investment.

The White House said Trump will travel to Houston, Texas, on Sept. 22 to participate in an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and to "discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship."

Trump will then travel to Wapakoneta, Ohio, where he will be joined by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for a tour of a new, Australian-owned manufacturing facility.

In June, the United States ended its preferential trade treatment for India, removing it from the Generalized System of Preferences program.

COUNTRY : United States
