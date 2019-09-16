International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

US President’s participation in Howdy Modi signifies special friendship: PM Modi

Terming President Trump’s participation in the event as a special gesture, Prime Minister said that it highlights the strength of the India-US bilateral relationship and recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 16-09-2019 14:10 IST
US President’s participation in Howdy Modi signifies special friendship: PM Modi

Terming President Trump’s participation in the event as a special gesture, Prime Minister said that it highlights the strength of the India-US bilateral relationship and recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, expressed delight at the news of President of the United States of America, Donald. J. Trump, joining the special community program, 'Howdy Modi', in Houston, Texas on September 22. Prime Minister said that U.S President's participation signifies the special friendship between India and USA.

Terming President Trump's participation in the event as a special gesture, Prime Minister said that it highlights the strength of the India-US bilateral relationship and recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy.

(With Inputs from PIB)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019