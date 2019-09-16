US President’s participation in Howdy Modi signifies special friendship: PM Modi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, expressed delight at the news of President of the United States of America, Donald. J. Trump, joining the special community program, 'Howdy Modi', in Houston, Texas on September 22. Prime Minister said that U.S President's participation signifies the special friendship between India and USA.

Terming President Trump's participation in the event as a special gesture, Prime Minister said that it highlights the strength of the India-US bilateral relationship and recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy.

(With Inputs from PIB)