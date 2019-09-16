REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m ET

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday the United States was "locked and loaded" for a potential response to the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities, after a senior U.S. administration official said Iran was to blame.

NORTH KOREA-USA-INVITE North Korea leader Kim invited Trump to Pyongyang in a letter: report

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invited U.S. President Donald Trump to visit Pyongyang in a letter sent in August amid stalled denuclearisation talks, a South Korean newspaper reported on Monday, citing diplomatic sources. The U.S.

USA-CONGRESS-GUNS Top Democrats tell Trump gun bill must include universal background checks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top Democrats in Congress told Republican President Donald Trump on Sunday that any gun control legislation that falls short of universal background checks for gun sales "will not get the job done."

HEALTH-VAPING-NEW-YORK

New York to ban flavored e-cigarettes after illnesses, deaths NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday announced a ban on all flavored e-cigarettes besides tobacco and menthol in response to a recent nationwide spate of sometimes deadly lung illnesses that U.S. health officials have linked to vaping.

BUSINESS PURDUE-PHARMA-BANKRUPTCY

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy protection NEW YORK (Reuters) - OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP filed for bankruptcy protection Sunday night, succumbing to pressure from more than 2,600 lawsuits alleging the company helped fuel the deadly U.S. opioid epidemic.

USA-AUTOS-LABOR UAW workers head for picket lines in a first national strike against GM since 2007

DETROIT/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) went on strike at General Motors just after midnight Sunday and about 48,000 hourly workers at its facilities are headed for the picket lines in the morning, union officials said early Monday.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-OCASEK Ric Ocasek, the singer for The Cars, dies at 75

Ric Ocasek, the idiosyncratic lead singer and chief songwriter of the 1970s and 80s hook-heavy hitmakers The Cars, died on Sunday at his home in Manhattan. He was 75.

US-FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO

'Jojo Rabbit' wins Toronto film festival's Oscar-bellwether award TORONTO (Reuters) - New Zealander Taika Waititi's "Jojo Rabbit" on Sunday won the audience award given at the end of the Toronto International Film Festival, which has in many past years been a bellwether for Academy Award winners.

SPORTS SOCCER-MLS-SKC-LAG-RECAP

Ibrahimovic nets three as Galaxy roll over Sporting KC Star forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored three goals and Sebastian Lletget added two, leading the LA Galaxy to a 7-2 win over visiting Sporting Kansas City Sunday night.

SOCCER-NEYMAR Neymar rape accuser charged with extortion

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Police in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo said on Tuesday they had indicted the woman who accused soccer star Neymar of rape, charging her with fraud, extortion, and slander, in what could be a major relief for the Paris Saint Germain striker.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND

Irish finance minister addresses Brexit event Paschal Donohoe to address the event on "Brexit, the Irish Economy and the Future of European Fintech" at Dublin City University's (DCU) Brexit Institute.

16 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/BACKSTOP-DETAIL

Brexit deal in the making or not really? Latest in EU-UK talks on replacing backstop Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks Brexit with the European Union's chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday, with the former saying an outline of a deal is in the making and the bloc pouring cold water on prospects of any breakthrough.

16 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/MEXICO (PIX) (TV)

Trump asylum lockdown turns up heat on tiny Mexican migrant agency Mexico's tiny asylum agency is already overwhelmed with applicants like 29-year old Honduran Danny Perez, who gave up on the American dream because of U.S. President Donald Trump's hardline immigration measures.

16 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT HONGKONG-PROTESTS/CARRIE LAM (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam speaks to media at weekly news briefing Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam is expected to speak to the media on the development of the protest situation during a weekly news conference.

17 Sep 21:30 ET / 01:30 GMT CANADA-ELECTION/POLLS

Canadian poll results ahead of Oct. 21 federal election Canadians will vote in a federal election on Oct. 21. A summary of polls tracking party voting intentions at a national level and published by the media will be updated weekly or as results are published.

17 Sep BRITAIN-EU/COURT (TV)

Supreme Court hearing on prorogation The UK Supreme Court will hear a challenge against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament for five weeks, a suspension campaigner Gina Miller and ex-PM John Major argue is unlawful. Proceedings could last 2 days before a verdict.

17 Sep BRITAIN-EU/

UK Liberal Democrats hold annual party conference Britain's anti-Brexit Liberal Democrat party host their annual conference in the seaside town of Bournemouth.

17 Sep BRITAIN-EU/PARLIAMENT (TV)

European Parliament to vote on a resolution recommending Brexit extension to avoid no-deal European lawmakers will debate and then vote on the merits of giving Britain an extension to Article 50 at a summit on Oct 17 in Brussels. The resolution is not binding but carries political weight.

17 Sep UN-NUCLEAR/

U.N. nuclear watchdog's annual General Conference The U.N. nuclear watchdog holds its annual General Conference, a week-long meeting of its member states and its biggest policy-making body.

17 Sep BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TURKEY-TREASURY/AUCTION Turkish Treasury taps 2-year and 5-year bond in auction

Turkey's Treasury taps 2-year fixed-coupon and 5-year CPI-indexed bond in auction 16 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

EDF-SAFETY/NUCLEAR POWER EDF expected to provide details of welding problems at several steam generators

French utility is expected to give details of the welding problems that were discovered at several steam generators at its nuclear reactors. Depending on the severity, EDF or ASN could decide to halt several reactors. (Date unknown) 17 Sep

NORTH MACEDONIA-CANNABIS/ (PIX) (TV) N. Macedonia hopes medical cannabis growth would boost its economy

North Macedonia, a country for centuries known for the best-quality opium, is aiming to become a leader in cannabis production for medical purposes. Foreign companies and local firms are competing for government licenses, and the country has become a field for researchers as well. 17 Sep

EU-APPLE/STATE AID Apple to appeal an EU order to pay 13 billion euros in back taxes to Ireland

Apple will seek to convince Europe's second-highest court to overturn an EU order to pay 13 billion euros in back taxes to Ireland in a case key to EU efforts to get multinationals to pay their fair share of taxes and a landmark decision for Europe's tough-talking antitrust chief. Ireland is also fighting the EU order. 17 Sep

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SYRIA-SECURITY/SUMMIT (PIX) (TV)

Leaders of Turkey, Russia, and Iran hold a summit in Ankara Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hosts a summit regarding Syria with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Ahead of the summit, Erdogan will hold separate talks with Rouhani (0830 GMT) and Putin (1030 GMT).

16 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT YEMEN-SECURITY/UN

U.N. Security Council to meet on Yemen The U.N. Security Council is due to meet to discuss the situation in Yemen. This meeting was scheduled before the attacks on the Saudi oil plants, which have been claimed by Yemen's Houthi group.

16 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SYRIA-SECURITY/UN

Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia gives news conference On Syria Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia gives a news conference on attacks on healthcare facilities in northwest Syria

16 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY (TV)

Turkey's main opposition party holds Syria conference Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) holds a conference on the situation in Syria.

17 Sep INDIA-KASHMIR/ (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring developments in India's Kashmir amid tight security after New Delhi revoked special status of the region Monitoring developments in Kashmir amid tensions over India's decision this month to revoke the special status of its portion of the majority Muslim region that both countries claim. 17 Sep

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FASHION-LONDON/BURBERRY (PIX) (TV)

British global brand Burberry presents at London Fashion Week Riccardo Tisci presents his latest collection for Burberry, since taking over as designer Tisci has taken on edgier twists on classic products like the trench coat and garnered commercial success for the company.

16 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

JAPAN-FUKUSHIMA/FILE (TV) File footage of Japan's 2011 quake, tsunami, and nuclear disaster

File footage and an explainer story about Japan's 2011 quake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, two days before a Tokyo court is set to hand down its verdict on whether Tokyo Electric Power executives are liable for the worst nuclear disaster after Chernobyl. 17 Sep

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY TECH-POLICE/BOLAWRAP (TV)

Non-lethal police weapon entangles suspects with Kevlar lasso Police in the United States are being trained to use a new non-lethal weapon that discharges an 8-foot bola style Kevlar tether at 640 feet per second to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

17 Sep CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

LEBANON-COURT/ISRAEL (PIX) (TV) Lebanon military court tries ex-militia commander tied to Israel

Lebanon's military court is expected to start the trial of Amer al-Fakhoury, the ex-chief of an Israeli-linked prison, who was arrested this week after entering Beirut. 17 Sep

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)