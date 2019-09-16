Gibraltar CM dissolves parliament; calls general election in October

Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has dissolved the parliament on Monday and has called for a general election next month, according to the official sources. The elections will be held on October 17, 2019.

The date of Gibraltar election coincides with date of the next meeting of the European Council, at which leaders are expected to talk about the future of Brexit.

The announcement of Gibraltar election comes amid heightened tensions over Brexit. Picardo, however, maintains that "Gibraltar is ready for any type of Brexit or no Brexit."

Gibraltar had recently extended port facilities to be able to handle more ships carrying goods as part of contingency plans if Britain leaves the European Union without an agreement. With a population of just over 30,000 people and a land area of nearly 7 square kilometers, Gibraltar voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU in Britain's 2016 referendum.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.