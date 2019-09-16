Trump pledges to help allies in Middle East after Saudi attacks

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States would help its allies despite U.S. energy independence, after Washington blamed Iran for an attack on Saudi Arabia that has closed 5% of global crude output.

"We don't need Middle Eastern Oil & Gas, & in fact have very few tankers there, but will help our Allies!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

