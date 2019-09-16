International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Trump pledges to help allies in Middle East after Saudi attacks

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 16-09-2019 17:13 IST
Trump pledges to help allies in Middle East after Saudi attacks

US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States would help its allies despite U.S. energy independence, after Washington blamed Iran for an attack on Saudi Arabia that has closed 5% of global crude output.

"We don't need Middle Eastern Oil & Gas, & in fact have very few tankers there, but will help our Allies!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

Also Read: Sterling K Brown to produce 'Washington Black' series

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019