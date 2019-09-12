Sterling K Brown to produce 'Washington Black' series

"This is Us" star Sterling K Brown is producing slavery drama "Washington Black" for Hulu. Based on Esi Edugyan's award-winning novel, the limited series will be adapted for small screen by Selwyn Seyfu Hinds.

According to Variety, the series will follow George Washington Black, an 11-year-old field slave on a Barbados sugar plantation who must flee in the company of his master's eccentric inventor brother, Christopher Wilde, after a shocking death threatens to uproot their lives. They then start off on a globe-trotting adventure with the help of a strange flying machine.

Award-winning director Anthony Hemingway will helm and executive produce. Edugyan and Hinds are on board to executive produce. "Washington Black" hails from 20th Century Fox TV.

