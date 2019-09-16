DMK to stage protests on Sept 20 against Shah's Hindi pitch

Upping the ante against "Hindiimposition," a high-level DMK meet on Monday announced protestdemonstrations across Tamil Nadu on September 20 to condemnHome Minister Amit Shah's Hindi pitch

The agitation was to nip in the bud the "adverse effects"of "Hindi imposition on "mother Tamil" and the mother tonguesof people of other (non-Hindi speaking) states," a resolutionadopted at the meet said

Briefing reporters, DMK chief M K Stalin said theagitation was the first phase of protest on Hindi issue andthe further course of action will be decided on the basis ofCentral government's response and consultations withlike-minded parties.

