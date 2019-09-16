International Development News
Armenian PM sacks national security chief

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 16-09-2019 20:21 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Armenia's prime minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday that he had sacked National Security Service chief Artur Vanetsyan, the first dismissal of a high-ranking official in his cabinet. Pashinyan told a news conference the decision was based on "bilateral consent".

Pashinyan came to power in a peaceful revolution last year after protests against corruption and cronyism. Vanetsyan, who became the National Security Service head after last year's revolution, sent Pashinyan a letter, also published in local media, in which he criticized the prime minister's working methods.

Vanetsyan remains head of the Armenian Football Federation.

