Venezuela's Guaido considering attending UN general assembly -envoy

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido is considering attending the United Nation's General Assembly in New York this month but has not yet reached a decision, the opposition envoy to the United States, Carlos Vecchio, said on Monday.

The Venezuelan opposition wants European countries to impose more targeted sanctions on the government of President Nicolas Maduro and cut off financial transactions, including the gold trade, Vecchio said. He made his comments after the opposition said that a dialogue mediated by Norway to try to resolve Venezuela's political crisis had ended.

