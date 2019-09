British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said there was a "good chance" of striking a Brexit divorce deal with the EU, following talks with EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker and Luxembourg's premier Xavier Bettel.

Speaking after skipping a joint press conference with Bettel because of a noisy anti-Brexit demonstration nearby, Johnson said that any deal would "require movement" on the EU side.

