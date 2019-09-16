LS speaker sets up joint panel on offices of profit

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has set up a Joint Committee on Offices of Profit and nominated BJP MP Satya Pal Singh as its chairperson. For the 15-member committee for the tenure of 17th Lok Sabha, the speaker also nominated five members from the upper House and nine from the Lower House.

"The speaker has appointed Satya Pal Singh as the chairperson of the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit," Lok Sabha secretariat said in a bulletin. Singh had also chaired the panel set up for the previous House, the 16th Lok Sabha.

The Joint Committee on Offices of Profit is mandated to examine the composition and character of various committees of the Central and state governments and to recommend the membership or chairpersonship of which of them have to treated as an office of profit. A parliamentarian is liable to incur disqualification for becoming the member or chairperson of an office of profit.

The committee's reports are presented to Lok Sabha and laid on the table of Rajya Sabha. Meanwhile, in another bulletin, Lok Sabha secretariat said Speaker Birla has accepted the resignation of Congress MP from Maharashtra, Udayanraje Bhonsale, with effect from September 14.

