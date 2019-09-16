Pakistan never allowed democracy to breath in PoK: Union Min RK Singh

Union Minister RK Singh on Monday hit out at Pakistan saying that the neighbouring country never allowed democracy to breathe in PoK. Singh's reaction came after an FIR was registered against students and youth for raising slogans against Prime Minister Imran Khan during his Muzaffarabad rally in PoK last week.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "They (Pakistan) have captured and kept the people of PoK forcefully, never allowed democracy to breathe in the region. The clear evidence of this is the FIR filed against the people for raising their voices for what is right. We have always said that the people of PoK do not want to stay with them, it is now becoming clear to the world." Singh also slammed Khan for his speech at the rally called "a big jalsa" in Muzzafarabad in PoK, which was held to send a message to the world about the "continuing siege" of Jammu and Kashmir and to "show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them."

"He sounded more like an extremist than a Prime Minister during his rally. He is forced to please his Mullah-military complex which makes him give out statements like that," Singh said. Continuing his anti-India narrative, the Pakistan Prime Minister on Friday incited violence, saying that the people of Kashmir would move towards extremism to fight against the alleged human rights violation in the region.

Even since New Delhi announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu-Kashmir, a rattled Pakistan and its Prime Minister, who is often mocked as 'selected PM' have resorted to cheap rhetoric against India. Islamabad has also unsuccessfully tried to internationalise the Kashmir issue. India on its part has maintained that the issue is strictly internal to India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)