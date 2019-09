U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that it looked like Iran was responsible for attacks over the weekend on Saudi Arabian oil plants.

Washington has blamed Tehran for the attacks, which cut 5% of world crude oil production, but Iran has denied blame.

