U.S. Senate leader McConnell wants consequences on Iran for Saudi oil attack

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 17-09-2019 01:11 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blamed Iran on Monday for the weekend attack on a Saudi Arabian oil facility and called for an international response.

"I hope our international partners will join us in imposing consequences on Iran for this reckless, destabilizing attack," McConnell, a Republican, said as he opened the U.S. Senate.

COUNTRY : United States
