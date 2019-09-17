U.S. Senate leader McConnell wants consequences on Iran for Saudi oil attack

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blamed Iran on Monday for the weekend attack on a Saudi Arabian oil facility and called for an international response.

"I hope our international partners will join us in imposing consequences on Iran for this reckless, destabilizing attack," McConnell, a Republican, said as he opened the U.S. Senate.

