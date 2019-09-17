International Development News
Development News Edition
Trump says U.S. reaches trade deal with Japan

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 17-09-2019 04:00 IST
President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States has reached an initial trade agreement with Japan.

In a letter to Congress released by the White House, Trump said he intends to enter into the deal on tariff barriers in the coming weeks. He said he will also be entering into an executive agreement with Japan regarding digital trade.

Washington and Tokyo agreed to the core elements of a trade deal last month on the sidelines of a Group of Seven Summit, with Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe saying they hoped to sign an agreement this month.

COUNTRY : United States
