International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Spain's Sanchez to call opposition leaders on Tuesday to know if they support him as PM - TV

Reuters Madrid
Updated: 17-09-2019 14:51 IST
Spain's Sanchez to call opposition leaders on Tuesday to know if they support him as PM - TV

Image Credit: Flickr

Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will call leaders of far-left Unidas Podemos, conservative People's Party and center-right party Ciudadanos on Tuesday morning to know if they would back him to be confirmed as premier, public broadcast channel TVE said, citing a government source.

Sanchez's Socialists won an election in April without enough seats to govern on their own, illustrating how politics in the euro zone's fourth-largest economy have fragmented with the emergence of new parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Spain
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019