Spain's Sanchez to call opposition leaders on Tuesday to know if they support him as PM - TV

Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will call leaders of far-left Unidas Podemos, conservative People's Party and center-right party Ciudadanos on Tuesday morning to know if they would back him to be confirmed as premier, public broadcast channel TVE said, citing a government source.

Sanchez's Socialists won an election in April without enough seats to govern on their own, illustrating how politics in the euro zone's fourth-largest economy have fragmented with the emergence of new parties.

