France cannot say at this stage if there will be Brexit deal -Macron's office

France cannot say at this stage if there will be a Brexit deal or not, said an official from President Emmanuel Macron's office, who added that France was yet to receive precise proposals regarding Brexit from the United Kingdom.

"We are still waiting for precise propositions from the British," said the official on Tuesday. "We are preparing ourselves for all scenarios," added the official.

