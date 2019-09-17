International Development News
Britain, Germany agree on need for international response to Saudi attack - UK PM's spokesman

Reuters London
Updated: 17-09-2019 17:08 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday they needed to work with international partners to form a collective response to Saturday's attacks on Saudi oil plants, his spokesman said.

The two leaders also agreed there was a need to de-escalate tensions in the region and were committed to a common approach on Iran, which has been blamed by U.S. President Donald Trump for the attack on Saudi oil facilities.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
