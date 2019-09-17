Belarus, U.S. look to bring back ambassadors after 10-year hiatus

The United States and Belarus will announce plans on Tuesday to bring back ambassadors to their posts in their respective countries after a 10-year hiatus, U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale said during a trip to Minsk.

Belarus has been at odds with the West for years over its human rights record and crackdown on political dissent.

Speaking at a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk on Tuesday, Hale said that Washington "strongly supports the sovereignty and independence of Belarus".

