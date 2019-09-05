Belarusian-Egyptian Joint Commission and business meeting take place in Minsk

On September 2 – 5, 2019, the sixth session of the Belarusian-Egyptian Joint Intergovernmental Commission and the Belarusian-Egyptian business meeting took place in Minsk. The meeting was attended by a high-level Egyptian delegation, which included more than forty representatives of ministries, departments and business circles of Egypt. The Belarusian part of the Joint Commission was headed by the Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of the Republic of Belarus Mr. Vladimir Koltovich, the Egyptian part was led by the Head of the Egyptian Commercial Service, First Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry of Egypt Mr. Ahmed Anter.

During the negotiations, the prospects for cooperation in the key areas were examined in detail. Agreements were reached on further development of trade and economic ties, expansion of industrial cooperation using Belarusian technologies and experience, deepening the localization level at the joint production lines of automobile and agricultural equipment in Egypt, as well as intensification of work on removing barriers in mutual trade in the light of the negotiation process to conclude a Free Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Egypt.

The prospects and main directions of development of cooperation between Belarus and Egypt in the field of higher education, science, information technology, energy, agriculture, antimonopoly regulation, small and medium enterprises, culture, tourism, interregional cooperation were identified. Ways for improving the legal framework of bilateral relations were outlined.

The Protocol of the Joint Commission, as well as the Memorandum of Understanding in the field of antimonopoly regulation and competition promotion, was signed.

The Head of the Egyptian Commercial Service also held talks with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Mr. Sergey Rumas and the Deputy Minister of Industry Mr. Alexander Ogorodnikov.

At the Belarusian-Egyptian business meeting, businessmen of the two countries held fruitful negotiations and discussed a number of promising mutually beneficial projects in the field of pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and food industry, tourism, legal consulting, deliveries of fruits and vegetables, textile products.

The Belarusian part of the Belarusian-Egyptian Joint Business Council was approved, the first meeting of the Joint Business Council is planned to be held in Cairo in the near future.

