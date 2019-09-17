Shah for one faith, one language, one party in country: Owaisi Hyderabad, Sep 17 (PTI)AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday alleged Union Home Minister Amit Shah wanted supremacy of one faith, one language and one party in the whole country. "Shah wants supremacy of one faith, one language, one identity & one party over whole country. The Constitution was made for the MANY, not just for ambitions of 2 men from Gujarat. Every partys presence strengthens India & gives voice to a section of society," he tweeted.

Shah on Tuesday attacked the Congress for its "culture of policy paralysis", alleged corruption and unguarded borders prior to 2014, saying people then wondered whether India's multi-party democratic system had failed. On Saturday, Shah had pitched for a common language for the country, saying as Hindi was spoken the most, it can unite the whole country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)