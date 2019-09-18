Nadda, Shah may visit West Bengal soon

BJP working President JP Nadda is scheduled to visit West Bengal, where he will address a gathering on abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, sources in the party said on Wednesday.

According to sources, Nadda is scheduled to address the gathering on September 27, while on the following day he will take part in the Tarpan ceremony of all the 78 BJP workers who had lost their lives owing to political violence since 2013 in the state.

Apart from Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah too will visit West Bengal on October 1 to inaugurate Durga Puja pandals and address gatherings on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise. (ANI)

