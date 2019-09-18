Delhi Congress protests hiked penalties under Motor Vehicles Act, unemployment

Delhi Congress workers led by former Union minister Ajay Maken on Wednesday staged a protest against the Centre and the AAP government in Delhi over the issues of amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act and unemployment. Maken accused the AAP government of maintaining silence over the "anti-people" polices of the Modi government at the Centre, during the protest in the Trinagar area of the city.

"People are being harassed by the transport policy of the BJP government at the Centre. Some states including West Bengal, Gujarat and Maharashtra are making changes in the high amount of fines under the amended Motor Vehicle Act," said the former president of Delhi Congress. "Why is the Delhi government silent on the new transport policy of the BJP government? Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not interested in taking any decision in favour of the people of Delhi," he alleged.

The Delhi Chief Minister recently appreciated the impact of the new Act for improving road traffic in Delhi but maintained that his government would take steps to reduce penalties within its jurisdiction which hurt people. Maken also slammed the ruling BJP at the Centre, saying its government has set a "record" of unemployment in the past 45 years.

