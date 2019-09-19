No reason for France to change mind over Snowden asylum-minister

There's no reason for France to change its mind over a 2013 decision to deny former U.S spy agency contractor Edward Snowden asylum, French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday.

Snowden said on Monday he would love French President Emmanuel Macron to grant him political asylum after another one of Macron's ministers said if it was up to her she would offer him asylum.

