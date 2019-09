Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin is scheduled to hold a General Body Meeting here on October 6.

"The General Body Meeting on October 6 will be headed by Party President MK Stalin at 10 am at Royapetta YMCA Ground," announced DMK General Secretary Anbalagan on Thursday.

Anbalagan has requested all general body members to participate in the meeting without fail. (ANI)

