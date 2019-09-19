Gantz party rejects Netanyahu's offer of Israeli unity gov't

The centrist party of Israeli election challenger Benny Gantz rejected on Thursday an offer by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to join forces in a governing coalition under the incumbent.

"We will not enter a coalition led by Netanyahu," senior Blue and White leader Moshe Yaalon told reporters at an event attended by Gantz.

