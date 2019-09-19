International Development News
Gantz party rejects Netanyahu's offer of Israeli unity gov't

Reuters Jerusalem
Updated: 19-09-2019 17:10 IST
The centrist party of Israeli election challenger Benny Gantz rejected on Thursday an offer by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to join forces in a governing coalition under the incumbent.

"We will not enter a coalition led by Netanyahu," senior Blue and White leader Moshe Yaalon told reporters at an event attended by Gantz.

COUNTRY : Israel
