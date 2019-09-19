International Development News
Development News Edition
Netanyahu "surprised and disappointed" by Gantz rebuff, says open to talks

Reuters Jerusalem
Updated: 19-09-2019 17:27 IST
Netanyahu "surprised and disappointed" by Gantz rebuff, says open to talks

Image Credit: Twitter (@orlygogo)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced disappointment at his election challenger's rejection on Thursday of his offer to discuss forming an Israeli unity government but said he remained open to talks.

"I was surprised and disappointed by the fact that, as of now, Benny Gantz still refuses my call to meet," Netanyahu said on Twitter. "Gantz, my offer that the two of us meet stands. It's what the public expects of us."

COUNTRY : Israel
