Gherao of Babul Supriyo serious matter : Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Thursday said the "gherao" Union Minister Babul Supriyo by a section of Jadavpur University students is a very serious matter and asked the state chief secretary to take immediate action with regard to it. Chief secretary Malay De assured the governor, who is the chancellor of the university, that the city police commissioner is being directed to look into it immediately.

Babul Supriyo, the union minister of state for environment, forest and climate change, was shown black flags and allegedly heckled by a section of students at Jadavpur University (JU), where he had gone to address a seminar organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad - the student wing of the RSS. The minister is currently held up on the campus, with the protesting students blocking the way to his car.

The incident of gherao of Union Minister Babul Supriyo and others by a section of the students in Jadavpur University is a very serious matter. It shows an adverse reflection on the law and force agency in the state, Dhankhar told PTI. Raj Bhavan sources said that Dhankhar spoke to state chief secretary Malay De and asked him to take immediate steps to contain the situation at Jadavpur University.

The chief secretary assured immediate action and indicated that a primary direction is being issued to the city police commissioner in this regard, the sources said..

