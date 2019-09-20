Those who protested against me to be 'rehabilitated mentally':

A day after he was heckled at Jadavpur University here, Union minister Babul Supriyo on Friday described his attackers as "cowards and hooligans" who would be found soon, but would not be dealt in a similar manner rather "rehabilitated mentally". Zeroing in on a picture of a student pulling him by his hair, Supriyo in a tweet, wondered what action would the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government take against the student for assaulting him without any provocation.

"This is the guy who led the assault in #JadavpurUniversity .. we will find him out and then see what @MamataOfficial does to him in terms of charging him for assault without ANY PROVOCATION whatsoever from our/my side," he tweeted. Posting pictures of his assault at the campus Thursday when he had gone to address a seminar organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) - the student wing of the RSS, Supriyo, Union Minister of State for Environment, said those who were involved in his assault would be "found out" soon.

"These cowards will not be allowed to malign & tarnish the image of #JadavpurUniversity .. U shall be found out by us soon but dont worry, you shall not be treated in the manner you treated me," Supriyo, BJP Lok Sabha member from Asansol in West Bengal, tweeted. "We shall rehabilitate you mentally so that you & your Hooligan Friends (all footages available with the media) behave like you are supposed to behave as students .. till then," he said.

The union minister was on Thursday shown black flags and heckled by a section of students at the university, who also stopped him from leaving the campus, prompting West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to rush to the campus. Supriyo had gone to the university to address a seminar organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) - the student wing of the RSS.

The governor, who is the chancellor of the university, too faced demonstrations by the students belonging to Left- leaning organisations including SFI and AFSU, naxalite students' wing AISA, besides a few members of the TMCP, university sources said. The agitating students ended the blockade after the police and the university teachers persuaded them and the governor left the place with the minister in his car..

