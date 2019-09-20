Following are the top foreign stories at 1720 hours

FGN26 UN-INDOPAK-2NDLD KASHMIR India will soar high if Pakistan stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UNGA: Akbaruddin

New York: India will soar high if Pakistan stoops low by raking up the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly session, India's top envoy to the United Nations has asserted, warning that Islamabad which mainstreamed terrorism in the past may mainstream hate speech now. By Yoshita Singh

FGN21 US-HOWDYMODI-LD STORM Heavy rains wreak havoc, kills 2 in Houston ahead of "Howdy Modi" mega event

Houston: The stage is all set for the mega "Howdy Modi" event in which President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi where they will address over 50,000 Indian-Americans, but the torrential rains triggered by a tropical storm have wreaked havoc in Houston, killing 2 persons. By Seema Hakhu Kachru

FGN20 PAK-KHAN-TRUMP Khan likely to meet Trump on Sep 23

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to meet US President Donald Trump in New York on September 23 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, according to a media report. (PTI)

FGN18 UN-INDIA-DISASTER India looking at bringing together broad-based coalition for disaster resilient infra: Akbaruddin

New York: India, a leader in the International Solar Alliance, is looking at bringing together the developed and developing nations for another coalition to focus on disaster resilient infrastructure to help nations build better after natural calamities, the country's top envoy to the UN has said. By Yoshita Singh

FGN15 UN-GUTERRES-LD KASHMIR UN chief may raise Kashmir issue during UNGA discussions: Spokesperson

United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is likely to raise the Kashmir issue and the human rights situation in the Valley during discussions at the high-level UN General Assembly session that begins here next week, his spokesperson has said. By Yoshita Singh

FGN23 UK-AMBEDKAR HOUSE UK Govt steps in to rule over Ambedkar memorial closure in UK

London: The UK government on Friday stepped in to decide the future of Ambedkar House in north London, threatened with closure due to an alleged breach of local planning rules. By Aditi Khanna

FGN13 UNGA-LD INDIA India's outreach, engagement at 74th UNGA session to be unprecedented: Amb Akbaruddin

New York: India's engagement and outreach at next week's 74th session of the UN General Assembly would be unprecedented and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation will result in a concrete, tangible, action-oriented outcomes, India's top envoy to the world body has said. By Yoshita Singh

FGN10 UN-MODI-SOLAR PARK Modi to inaugurate 'Gandhi Solar Park' - India's gift to the UN Headquarters

New York: In a first of its kind symbolic effort by India at the UN, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a 50KW 'Gandhi Solar Park' next week during his visit to the world organisation, a gesture that highlights India's willingness to go beyond the talk on climate change. By Yoshita Singh

FGN22 CLIMATE-2NDLD STRIKE Tens of thousands join climate protests before UN summit

Canberra: Tens of thousands of protesters joined rallies on Friday as a day of worldwide demonstrations calling for action against climate change began ahead of a UN summit in New York. (AP)

FGN25 ISRAEL-POLL-LD RESULT Israel vote deadlock confirmed by near-complete results

Jerusalem: Israeli vote results on Friday confirmed a deadlock in the country's general election and put Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party as the second-largest, leaving him with a tough battle to extend his long tenure in office. (AFP) IND IND

