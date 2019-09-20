Oppn leaders are either in jail or on bail for want of good

BJPs working president J P Nadda on Friday said that opposition leaders were either in jail or on bail as their intentions were not good. On the contrary, the BJP has leader, intention, programmes and workers, he said.

Nadda said while all parties were in the grip of "vanshwad" (dynasty), the BJP was the only democratic party where an ordinary worker can also rise to the top position. He was addressing "Kolhan Pramandal Stariya (division- level) Booth-cum-Shakti Kendra Karyakarta Samelan" here.

"The BJP has leader, intention, programmes and workers while the opposition leaders are either in jail or on bail as their intentions were not good," he said. "All parties are in the grip of vanshwad (dynasty) and only the BJP is a democratic party, where a worker pasting posters on walls can also become party president," he said, indicating to Union Home Minister and party president Amit Shah.

Stating that several BJP leaders and workers left this world with removal of Article 370 on their lips, Nadda told the party workers that they were fortunate to witness the nation scripting history when Article 370 and 35 A, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, had been abrogated. All laws, including domestic violence, exploitation of children, will be applicable in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir now, he said.

Focusing on Jharkhand, he said, "Development continues in Jharkhand. Party workers should concentrate on booth level to move forward beyond our goal to win 65-plus seats. Assembly elections are due later this year..

