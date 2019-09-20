International Development News
Mexico and Guatemala must work together on migration - Lopez Obrador

Reuters Mexico City
Updated: 20-09-2019 18:51 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that he would discuss how Mexico and Guatemala could work together to address the challenge posed by migration when he met Guatemalan President-elect Alejandro Giammattei later on Friday.

"Obviously the most important thing just now is to agree to work together to tackle the migration phenomenon," Lopez Obrador told a news conference in the Mexican city of Merida, where he is due to meet Giammattei, who takes office in January.

COUNTRY : Mexico
