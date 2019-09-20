India, US can contribute to building more peaceful, stable world: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who left on a week-long visit to the United States on Wednesday, expressed confidence that his visit would present India as a vibrant land of opportunities, a reliable partner and a global leader. He also said that US President Donald Trump's presence at the Houston event marks a new milestone.

This would be the first time a US President is attending an Indian-American community event with him, Modi said. More than 50,000 Indian-Americans are expected to participate in the mega "Howdy Modi" event on Sunday.

In his departure statement ahead of his week-long visit, Modi referred to the Indo-US relations and said working together, the two nations can contribute to building a more peaceful, stable, secure, sustainable and prosperous world. "I am confident that my visit would present India as a vibrant land of opportunities, a reliable partner and a global leader, and will also help impart new energy to our relations with the US," he said.

Modi also said that at the High Level Segment of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, he would reiterate New Delhi's commitment to reformed multilateralism, which is responsive, effective and inclusive, and in which India plays her due role. "Their success in diverse fields, their contribution to the US in various walks of life, their strong bonds with India and their role as a living bridge between our two democracies is a source of pride for us," he said.

He termed as great honour for the Indian diaspora and pleasure for him Trump's decision to be present at the Houston event and join him in addressing the community. "This would be a maiden appearance of US President in an Indian community event with me, and marks a new milestone in our outreach to them," Modi said, adding that he was looking forward to meeting Trump in Houston and New York in a span of a few days.

"We will review our bilateral relations in order to bring even more benefits to our two nations and people. The US is a vital partner for our national development, with rich possibilities of partnership in education, skills, research, technology and innovation, and an enabler for India in economic growth and national security," he said. Shared values, convergent interests and complementary strengths provide the foundation for natural partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies, he said.

"Working together, we can contribute to building a more peaceful, stable, secure, sustainable and prosperous world," he said. In Houston, Modi said he will interact with CEOs of leading energy companies in the US with an aim to enhance India-US energy partnership.

"Energy has emerged as a new area of mutually beneficial cooperation and is fast becoming an important facet of our bilateral relationship," he said. In New York, Modi will participate in various major events in the UN. Since its participation as a founding member of the UN in 1945, India has shown unwavering commitment to multilateralism to advance peace and security and promote broad-based inclusive economic growth and development in the world, the prime minister noted.

"Galvanising multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion" is this year's theme at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. "There are many pressing challenges for the international community –- a still fragile global economy, turbulence and tension in many parts of the world, growth and spread of terrorism, climate change and the endemic global challenge of poverty.

"They require stronger global commitment and concerted multilateral action. I will reiterate our commitment to reformed multilateralism, which is responsive, effective and inclusive, and in which India plays her due role," Modi said. Through his participation in UN events, he said he will showcase India's success in realising the Sustainable Development Goals.

"At the Climate Action Summit on September 23, I will highlight India's robust action to address climate change in line with global goals and our international commitments. "At the UN event on Universal Health Coverage, similarly, I look forward to sharing on the world stage India's achievements in providing healthcare for the needy through many initiatives, including the Ayushman Bharat programme," Modi said.

He pointed out that at the UN, India will also host an event to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, which will underline the continuing relevance of Gandhian thoughts and values in today's world. Several heads of state and government along with UN Secretary General will grace the occasion to pay our collective tribute to Gandhi and underscore the significance of his message, the PM said.

Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with leaders from other countries and UN entities on the margins of the UNGA. For the first time, India will hold leadership level interactions with the leaders of the Pacific Island States, and leaders of the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) group on the margins of UNGA.

This will take forward India's vibrant South-South cooperation and partnership with them, Modi hoped. He said he looks forward to addressing the opening plenary of the Bloomberg Global Business Forum and inviting American business leaders to participate more actively in India's economic growth and transformation.

He said he is honoured by the decision of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to confer upon him the Global Goalkeepers Goals Award 2019.

