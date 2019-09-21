International Development News
UK's Sajid Javid plans October giveaway Budget - FT

Updated: 21-09-2019
UPDATE 1-UK's Sajid Javid plans October giveaway Budget - FT

British Finance Minister Sajid Javid is planning a pre-election giveaway budget in the week of October 21 if the UK strikes a Brexit deal with the European Union and parliament votes for the accord, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Javid cannot announce a date yet for the pre-election giveaway budget as the plan is dependent on reaching a deal so that any Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts are positive, the newspaper said https://www.ft.com/content/59e16a8e-dbaf-11e9-8f9b-77216ebe1f17, adding that this will allow him to cut taxes or increase infrastructure spending. The plan would also let the finance minister borrow more money as it would coincide with a new and looser fiscal framework, the report added.

