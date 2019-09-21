International Development News
Development News Edition
Motion to oust UK Labour Party deputy leader withdrawn- lawmaker

Reuters London
Updated: 21-09-2019 15:05 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

A motion to abolish the position of deputy leader at Britain's main opposition Labour Party in a bid to oust Tom Watson, whose position on Brexit differs from leader Jeremy Corbyn, has been withdrawn, lawmaker Mary Creagh said on Saturday. Citing disloyalty over Brexit at a meeting of Labour's National Executive Committee on Friday, Jon Lansman, the founder of the left-wing grassroots movement Momentum, had proposed abolishing the deputy's post, according to two party officials.

"I understand the motion against Tom Watson has been withdrawn," Creagh said on Twitter.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
