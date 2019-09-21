EC announces bypolls to Khinvsar, Mandawa assembly seats in Raj

Bypolls to two assembly constituencies in Rajasthan will be held on October 21, the Election Commission announced on Saturday. The counting of votes for the Khinvsar (Nagaur) and Mandawa (Jhunjhunu) assembly seats will take place on October 24, the election commission said in the national capital.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's (RLP) Hanuman Beniwal (Khinvsar) and BJP's Narendra Kumar (Mandawa) were elected to the state assembly in December last year. After the two MLAs won Lok Sabha elections in May this year, the respective assembly seats fell vacant.

In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, the Congress has 106 MLAs, including six who recently defected to the party after quitting the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 72 MLAs, the CPI (M), the RLP and the Bhartiya Tribal Party have two each and Rashtriya Lok Dal has one legislator. There are 13 independent MLAs in the house.

