Union Minister calls for wiping out caste discrimination

Union minister of state R K Singh on Saturday said the development of the nation was possible only when the country wipes out discrimination in the name of caste. Singh was speaking after inaugurating the 92ndSamadhi day of spiritual leader and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru at VarkalaSivagiri Mutt near here.

"Development of the nation is possible only when the country wipes out discrimination in the name of caste. Guru's preaching itself was a fight against the caste system," he was quoted as saying in a release. "He showed us that there was no need for an intermediary between God and us, humans. He also showed us that there was no basis for the discrimination between men on the basis of caste," Singh added.

The Minister of State for Energy, Renewable Energy and Skill Development said the Guru showed that God resides in everyone. "Guru showed us that schools and industries have as much as importance as that of temples. He simplified the rituals and provided the light of spirituality to more people.

This was the biggest social revolution at that time," the minister said. He also said there were similarities in the ideologies of Guru and Mahatma Gandhi.

"Along with the fight for independence, Gandhiji also fought against caste discrimination. It's the responsibility of the present generation to take forward the principles of both Gandhi and Guru," he said. Kerala GovernorArif Mohammed Khan tweeted: "My pranaams to SreeNarayanaGuru, on his 92nd Samadhi day. His proclamation 'One Caste,One Religion,One God for Mankind' lives on as a guiding principle for the world. Like waves that energize sands with every caress, his messages instil a new hope to mankind, day by day #Guru." Established by Narayana Guru, who propagated the message of One Caste, One Religion and One God for Mankind, the Sivagiri Mutt is a major spiritual-cum-pilgrim centre of the backward Ezhava community in Kerala.

Narayana Guru was born on August 28, 1855 and was a social reformer in an era when people from his community were regarded as Avarna. He led reform movements against the caste-based injustice in Kerala society.

Guru died on September 20, 1928..

